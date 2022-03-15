You are invited to a Q&A with Council District 13 candidates

Wednesday, March 16
7 pm - 9pm
Join the Silver Lake Chamber of Commerce, the Silver Lake Improvement Association and the Silver Lake Reservoirs Conservancy for an evening of Q & A with the candidates in the race to represent Council District 13.
• To register for this virtual event, visit bit.ly/3hVYLjD.
Don’t miss out on this important opportunity to hear the candidates share their ideas for our neighborhood for the next 4 years!
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of the Silver Lake Chamber of Commerce