 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored
Presented by Silver Lake Chamber of Commerce

You are invited to a Q&A with Council District 13 candidates

Council District 13 candidate forum banner

Wednesday, March 16

7 pm - 9pm

Join the Silver Lake Chamber of Commerce, the Silver Lake Improvement Association and the Silver Lake Reservoirs Conservancy for an evening of Q & A with the candidates in the race to represent Council District 13.

To register for this virtual event, visit bit.ly/3hVYLjD.

Don’t miss out on this important opportunity to hear the candidates share their ideas for our neighborhood for the next 4 years!

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of the Silver Lake Chamber of Commerce

Recommended for you