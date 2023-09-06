You are invited to Belmont High School's 100th Birthday Party this week

This year Belmont High School celebrates its 100th birthday! The Belmont High School Alumni Association and the school are hosting a Sentinel Centennial Weekend Celebration, Friday, Sept 8 - Sept. 11. We’re inviting all alumni to join us on campus for the Varsity Football game, an All-Class picnic, and a Commemoration Ceremony.
Belmont vs Marshall Varsity Football
Fri. Sept 8, 7 pm at Erdman Stadium
For the Belmont vs Marshall football game, former NFL player and Belmont alumni Robert Lyles '79 will be doing the coin toss to start the game. We will be honoring Belmont and Marshall football athletes, coaches and veterans during the special half time show. Trojan athletic announcer Peter Arboghast will be announcing the game.
Meet your coaches and teachers in Arima Court for the biggest faculty meeting ever scheduled. Alumni athletes will be acknowledged at this meeting. Listen to the Marching Band play and purchase an Original Tommy’s chili burger.
On Campus Ceremony
Monday, Sept 11, 1:30 pm in the Auditorium
Meet Honorary Alumni and legendary songwriter Mike Stoller W’50, who wrote a long list of classic songs, including Jailhouse Rock, Stand by Me and Love Potion #9.
Stoller, in a Forbes magazine article, described his Belmont experience: "So I went to a high school out here which was half a block from where I was living called Belmont High School. Belmont was about 50 percent Chicano, very heavily Asian Pacific Island, some black, few Jews, very few. Anyway it was great. I loved it. And I loved the culture, the music, everything."