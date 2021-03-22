Your voice - Your Echo Park - Your vote

Vote by mail applications for Echo Park Neighborhood Council are now open!
Go to: https://clerk.lacity.org/elections/neighborhood-council-elections/vote-by-mail-application
Election Day is April 6!
Tu Voz – Tu Echo Park – Tu Voto
¡Las solicitudes de votación por correo para el Consuelo Vecinal de Echo Park ya están abiertas!
Ir al enlace: https://clerk.lacity.org/elections/neighborhood-council-elections/vote-by-mail-application
El día de las elecciones es el 6 de Abril!
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of The Echo Park Neighborhood Council.