You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored
Presented by The Echo Park Neighborhood Council

Your voice - Your Echo Park - Your vote

Mail your applications and cast your vote

Echo Park Lake Fountain watercolor effect version 2.jpg

Eastsider Flyer English Version.jpg

Vote by mail applications for Echo Park Neighborhood Council are now open!

Go to: https://clerk.lacity.org/elections/neighborhood-council-elections/vote-by-mail-application

Election Day is April 6!

Tu Voz – Tu Echo Park – Tu Voto

Eastsider Flyer Spanish Version.jpg

¡Las solicitudes de votación por correo para el Consuelo Vecinal de Echo Park ya están abiertas!

Ir al enlace: https://clerk.lacity.org/elections/neighborhood-council-elections/vote-by-mail-application

El día de las elecciones es el 6 de Abril!

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of The Echo Park Neighborhood Council.

Tags

Recommended for you