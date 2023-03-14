Man running in the rain next on Silver Lake Boulevard

A jogger circles the Silver Lake Reservoir on a rainy day.

Another powerful storm will slam the Los Angeles area today, with potentially heavy rain and gusty winds anticipated across the region and raising fears of localized flooding.

Coastal and valley areas could get between 2 and 4 inches of rain during the storm, according to the National Weather Service. Mountains and foothills could potentially get up to 8 inches of rain, with most areas receiving between 3 and 6.

