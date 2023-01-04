storm clouds over griffith observatory

Light to moderate rain fell today as residents braced for the brunt of the "bomb cyclone" moving across the state, with forecasters saying the full force of the storm should hit Los Angeles early Thursday morning.

"A strong Pacific storm system will affect the area through Thursday with strong winds, damaging surf, heavy rain with flooding and high elevation snow," according to the National Weather Service.

