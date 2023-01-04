Light to moderate rain fell today as residents braced for the brunt of the "bomb cyclone" moving across the state, with forecasters saying the full force of the storm should hit Los Angeles early Thursday morning.
"A strong Pacific storm system will affect the area through Thursday with strong winds, damaging surf, heavy rain with flooding and high elevation snow," according to the National Weather Service.
Forecasters said light rain and gusty winds will continue tonight -- the front end of an "atmospheric river" storm that promises to drop several inches of rain in a short period of time, raising the risk of flooding and debris flows in recent burn areas.
The main plume of the storm is expected to push into Los Angeles County around 4 a.m. Thursday, according to the NWS, which said most areas will receive "around six hours of steady moderate to heavy rain." Most areas will receive a total of 2 to 4 inches of rain, forecasters said, while the mountains and foothills could get 4 to 8 inches -- with isolated spots possibly seeing 10 inches of precipitation.
Rain rates will peak at 0.5 to 1 inch per hour, although "isolated rates" of 1.25 inches per hour are possible.
"These type of rain intensities and amounts will create flooding problems," according to the NWS. "This is a lot of water and the threat of flooding is a real concern. Expect a lot of roadway flooding, including a few freeway closures. The Thursday morning commute will be bad. Several small streams will likely flood and spill over. Stay out of and away from any creeks and drainages as these could become deadly quickly."
The NWS issued a flood watch that will be in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday through Thursday afternoon over the bulk of the Southland and in Orange County.
Wind advisories will be in effect for the bulk of the area from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 10 a.m. Thursday, with winds of 15 to 25 mph expected, along with gusts of up to 40 mph.
The dire storm predictions have led to ramped-up preparations across the Southland.
This morning, the Los Angeles Department of Transportation closed Laurel Canyon Boulevard between Hollywood Boulevard and Mulholland Drive, a move that was taken "in preparation for heavy rain." The closure remained in place until about 11 a.m., allowing crews "to secure roads in advance of inclement weather," according to the LADOT.
Crews installed concrete k-rail barriers in the area to help control anticipated storm runoff.
Meanwhile, Caltrans officials cautioned motorists statewide to stay off the roads if possible.
"Caltrans districts statewide are coordinating with local & state officials to assist with this latest storm system. TRAVEL IS NOT RECOMMENDED," the agency tweeted Tuesday.
Gov. Gavin Newsom, meanwhile, declared a state of emergency across California to expedite anticipated damage repair. The state also pre-positioned fire and rescue crews across the state to quickly respond to flooding or other emergencies.
The NWS warned that "many power outages are nearly certain, and could be prolonged by the concurrent heavy rain. Plan ahead now for what you would do if the power was out for several hours."
Conditions are expected to dry out by Thursday night and Friday, but remain cooler than normal. A series of "weak disturbances" are anticipated over the weekend, but "there will likely be drier and less cloudy intervals in between the clouds and rain," forecasters said.
More rain was in the forecast early next week, with a chance of showers Sunday through Tuesday, according to the NWS.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.