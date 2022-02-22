Cold and occasionally wet conditions will plague the Los Angeles area through Wednesday, with gusty winds blowing across the region and a chance of snow, rain and even hail possible before things warm up later in the week.
"This will be the coldest storm that we have seen so far this winter season, with the potential for widespread snow/ice impacts across many of our lower elevation passes which could make for difficult travel with potential delays or road closures," according to the National Weather Service.
While neither snow or ice are expected on the Eastside, light showers, strong winds and chilly temperatures are in the forecast. A wind advisory will remain in effect until 6 p.m. in the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys and the coastal region stretching into downtown Los Angeles.
The coldest weather is expected on Wednesday night, when temperatures are expected to drop into the mid to upper 30s in central L.A.
A winter weather advisory will be in effect until noon Wednesday in the Los Angeles County Mountains and the Antelope Valley. Forecasters said the mountains could see snow accumulating up to 3 inches, with 5 inches possible in some localized areas and the snow level falling as low as 2,000 feet by Wednesday morning. The snowy conditions will be accompanied by winds gusting up to 45 mph.
Forecasters said the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway could be impacted by snow and ice, as well as the Golden State (5) Freeway from the Grapevine to Castaic.
The Antelope Valley could received as much as an inch of snow on the valley floor, with up to 2 inches falling in the foothills. Winds will also gust through that area, reaching up to 50 mph.
In Orange County, a wind advisory will also in place until 6 p.m. for Orange County coastal and inland areas, while a winter weather advisory will be in effect until noon Wednesday in the Santa Ana Mountains and foothills.
Forecasters said cold conditions will continue through Wednesday, with drier weather expected on Thursday, along with a slight warming trend that will last into the weekend
