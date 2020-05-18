Rain will douse Los Angeles today amid a cooling trend.
National Weather Service meteorologist Kristen Stewart said the rain and falling temperatures are the product of a cold front spawned by a low- pressure system off northern California. Temperatures, expected to be several degrees lower than last week's, will be 4-10 degrees below normal Monday, according to the NWS.
Between a 10th and a quarter-inch of rain is expected Monday, the NWS said. The rain should stop early Monday afternoon, Stewart said, after which "things will be pretty quiet," with a warmup expected Wednesday to Thursday.
Offshore, a small craft advisory will be in effect from 9 a.m. Tuesday until 3 p.m. Wednesday amid hazardous conditions both in the inner and outer waters, according to the NWS. It urges inexperienced mariners in small boats to stay off the water.
The NWS forecast rain Monday and highs of 55 on Mount Wilson; 67 in Avalon; 69 in Palmdale and at LAX; 70 in Lancaster, Burbank and Saugus; 71 in Long Beach and Pasadena; 72 in Downtown L.A. and San Gabriel; and 73 in Woodland Hills. A warming trend will get underway Wednesday, producing highs in the 80s starting Thursday.
Rain was forecast in |Orange County Monday, along highs of 52 on Santiago Peak; 62 on Ortega Highway at 2,600 feet; 65 at Fremont Canyon; 68 in Laguna Beach; 69 at Trabuco Canyon and in San Clemente; 70 in Newport Beach; 71 in Yorba Linda and Mission Viejo; 73 in Anaheim and Irvine; and 74 in Fullerton. Temperatures will rise a few degrees over the next seven days.
