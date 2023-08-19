Map of Hurricane Hillary rainfall

The city of Los Angeles has "mobilized and is ready" for landfall of Hurricane Hilary with city departments prepared to respond to any potential crisis, officials said.

"Whether it be wildfires or earthquakes, the city is prepared," Mayor Karen Bass said during a news conference at City Hall Friday, surrounded by the general managers of several city departments. "We're not waiting for the storm to hit. We have already began working 24/7 to be ahead of the curve and to be ready as soon as the storm reaches our shores."

Map of Hurricane Hilary wind speeds

