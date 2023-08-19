Showery rains containing strong gusty winds and heavy downpours at times. High near 75F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is expected..
The city of Los Angeles has "mobilized and is ready" for landfall of Hurricane Hilary with city departments prepared to respond to any potential crisis, officials said.
"Whether it be wildfires or earthquakes, the city is prepared," Mayor Karen Bass said during a news conference at City Hall Friday, surrounded by the general managers of several city departments. "We're not waiting for the storm to hit. We have already began working 24/7 to be ahead of the curve and to be ready as soon as the storm reaches our shores."
Hilary, which is strengthening to Category 4 status in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Baja California, is expected to hit the city as early as Saturday evening and continue through Monday. The storm is expected to be downgraded to a tropical storm and bring heavy rain and wind.
Bass said she received a call from Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas to let her know he will be available 24/7 as the city weathers the storm. The city has federal support on hand "should we need it," she added.
Bass said the preparations include:
311 will be expanding operating hours if there is a high call volume and the fire department is fully staffed.
City residents can pick up free ready-to-fill sandbags at neighborhood fire stations.
The Department of Water and Power has restoration crews fully staffed and ready to respond to any power outages.
Streets L.A., L.A. Sanitation and the Department of Transportation are taking steps to ensure roads are operational -- before, during and after the storm.
The city is working with the Los Angeles Housing Services Authority to identify resources for homeless persons during the storm.
Recreation and parks facilities have been pre-identified should evacuation and shelters be needed.
Animal shelters and specialized rescue teams are ready to respond to evacuations or rescue in the event of such incidents in the city.
The central library will be providing rain ponchos and T-shirts to patrons while supplies last.
Residents can stay informed and report problems at:
Sign up for Notify LA local alerts regarding the storm
ReadyLA on social media provides event developments and general resources
Carol Parks, general manager of the city's Emergency Management Department, said the tropical storm will bring winds from 39 to 73 miles per hour, and possible isolated rain and thunderstorms.
Winds will increase Sunday evening with a flood watch in effect through 11 p.m. On Monday, the region is expected to receive anywhere from two to four inches of rain, totaling across L.A. County, with up to seven inches possible in the San Gabriel Mountains and foothills.
