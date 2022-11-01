Stormy Skies

Cloudy skies over Echo Park Lake. Thanks to Martin Cox for the photo.

A cold storm slowly advanced on the Los Angeles today, bringing anticipated cooler temperatures, winds and even snow in the mountains.

National Weather Service forecasters noted that morning temperatures in much of the area were 5 to 15 degrees lower than they were on Monday, beginning several days of cooler weather, some light rain and and even a chance of mountain snow.

