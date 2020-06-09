Heat records were set in downtown Los Angeles and Orange County today, as Southland communities sizzled and officials issued an advisory warning of potential heat-related illnesses.
The high in downtown L.A. was 97 degrees, wiping out the old record of 94, according to the National Weather Service.
In Orange County, Anaheim registered a record high of 103 degrees, breaking the old record of 92 set in 1990, while Newport Beach's high of 84 broke the old record of 82, also set in 1990.
Calabasas recorded a high of 98 on Tuesday, while Burbank and Pasadena reached 96 and Van Nuys 97.
The heat advisory was in effect from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. in Los Angeles, Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Long Beach and Orange County.
"Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur," warned the National Weather Service. "Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.
"To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911."
Humidity levels in the Southland were low Tuesday, in the 3% to 10% range, but no red flag warnings signifying a high risk of wildfire were issued, unlike on Monday. Nor are they likely to be, said NWS meteorologist Kristen Stewart, who is based in Oxnard.
Stewart said the current conditions are creating "an elevated fire danger" but it falls short of critical because the wind -- while stiff in places -- isn't quite strong enough to warrant the issuance of red flag warnings.
NWS meteorologist Brandt Maxwell, Stewart's counterpart in San Diego, where Orange County weather is forecast, said the same. There will be some 30- mile-per-hour gusts, Maxwell said, but on the whole the gusts will be neither strong enough nor frequent enough to create a significant threat, not even in the Santa Ana mountains.
Temperatures will mostly decline slightly Wednesday and Thursday while remaining high, but fall another several degrees on Friday.
