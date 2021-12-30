Heavy rain poured on the Los Angeles area today, prompting mudslides, debris flows and flooding that made for a messy morning drive that was fortunately light due to the approaching holiday weekend.
The slow moving stormed dropped a record-breaking 2.34 inches of rain today in Downtown LA, according to preliminary figures from the National Weather Service. That tops the old record of 1.85 inches set in 1936.
In the last 48 hours, 4.13 inches of rain had fallen in Downtown L.A. by 5 pm, according to preliminary figures from the National Weather Service. L.A. City College reported 3.57 inches and a gauge near Elysian Park counted 2.52 inches.
Snowfall forced the closure of Interstate 5 through the Grapevine early this morning in northern Los Angeles County, while a mudslide blocked traffic and trapped some vehicles on Coldwater Canyon Avenue in Studio City, and flooding blocked the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway near the McClure Tunnel in Santa Monica.
PCH Closures
In Malibu, more than four dozen people had to be evacuated from Leo Carrillo State Beach campground due to flooding, which also led to closures on Pacific Coast Highway. Decker Road was closed at PCH due to multiple rockslides, according to the city, which also reported multiple instances of downed trees blocking roadways. PCH was also closed at Puerco Canyon due to flowing mud.
A stretch of PCH was closed in Pacific Palisades due to a fallen tree that brought down power lines, according to Caltrans.
Overnight, Mulholland Highway was closed in the Santa Monica Mountains between Las Virgenes and Cornell roads due to mud that inundated the roadway.
More rain today before clearing
Downpours were expected to continue throughout the morning, with the rain anticipated to taper off in the afternoon, giving way to a dry but cool weekend. Around mid-morning, forecasters said they were still monitoring the path of the storm, but parts of Los Angeles County could still get another 2 to 4 inches of rain before the system exits the area.
"All considered, there's still the risk of higher (rainfall) rates and the potential for mud and debris flows from the recent burn areas of L.A. County," according to the NWS.
Parts of the Santa Monica Mountains had already received between 3 and 5 inches of rain by this morning, with 2 to 3 inches falling in surrounding areas, the weather service reported.
Winter Storm Warning
A winter storm warning will be in effect until 8 p.m. today in the Los Angeles County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica range. The National Weather Service said 1 to 3 feet of snow was expected to accumulate above 5,000 feet, with "light snow" falling at lower elevations. Winds were also gusting in the area, with the NWS saying 45 to 50 mph sustained winds were anticipated, with higher-elevation gusts of up to 60 mph.
"Travel could be very difficult to impossible," according to the NWS.
According to the NWS, roughly 18 inches of snow had already fallen in the eastern San Gabriel Mountains by mid-morning, with 3 to 6 inches falling in Frazier Park
Mountain Road Closures
Stretches of Angeles Crest Highway were closed due to the poor weather conditions, along with state Route 39.
Caltrans reminded motorists that chains were required on the Angeles Crest Highway north of La Canada Flintridge, and the agency urged motorists to be aware of road conditions and anticipate possible closures due to snow.
Gusting winds were also impacting the Antelope Valley, where the NWS issued a wind advisory through 10 p.m. Forecasters said the area should expect winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, potentially reducing visibility for motorists and blowing dust across roadways.
Flash Flood Watch
A flash flood watch will continue until 4 p.m. for Los Angeles County burn areas from the Lake, Bobcat, Dam and Ranch 2 fires.
"Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars," according to the NWS.
"By (Thursday), the steadier precipitation should hang on over LA County through at least the morning hours then become more showery in the afternoon," forecasters said.
Temperatures will also remain "significantly below average" across the region, according to the NWS.
While Thursday's rain was steady for most of the day, no significant problems were reported. According to the National Weather Service, rainfall across the Eastside ranged from 2.81 inches in far north Eagle Rock to 1.57 inches near Elysian Park and more than 2 inches in East Hollywood.
This story was updated at 5:16 pm
