A cold storm triggered snow showers in the San Gabriel Mountains today, making travel through the mountains close to impossible in some areas, while more rain fell across much of the Southland.
Snowy conditions are expected to last for several more days at higher elevations, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a winter storm warning that will be in effect until 5 a.m. Friday in the Los Angeles County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica range.
Forecasters said up to eight inches of snow could fall at elevations above 5,000 feet, while eight to 14 inches are likely above 6,000 feet. Although the snow is anticipated in higher elevations, a "dusting of snow" is possible at times over the Grapevine, according to the NWS.
"While only minimal snow at most is expected over Interstate 5, travel could be very difficult to impossible across the higher elevations," according to the NWS.
In the metro area, more rain fell Tuesday afternoon, and forecasters said scattered showers will continue through early Friday, with a "slight chance" of thunderstorms on Wednesday.
NWS forecasters said shower activity could increase again late Wednesday night into Thursday, with precipitation possible into Thursday night.
The storm system is expected to move out of the area Friday.
"The weekend will be dry with a slow warming trend," according to the NWS.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.