After several days of above-normal temperatures, many Southland residents ended their work week under cloudy and cooler conditions, beginning a cool-down that's expected to culminate in rain by Monday.
"Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy through Sunday," according to the National Weather Service. "It will be cloudy Sunday with rain developing during the venting and persisting into Monday evening. Away from the coast, temperatures will remain above normal through Saturday then plunge to below normal by Monday afternoon."
A system will arrive by late Sunday that looks to be "our most significant storm of the month," forecasters said. Forecasters said between a half-inch and 1.5 inches of rain are possible on the coast and in the valleys, with one to three inches possible in foothills and mountains.
The rain is not expected to start falling until Sunday night -- likely meaning Sunday afternoon red-carpet arrivals for the Oscars should be spared, although the arrivals line is covered just in case. But it will be noticeably cooler, with temperatures dropping between 10 and 15 degrees by Sunday.
Moderate rates of rain are anticipated Monday morning, with steadier showers anticipated by Monday afternoon.
The snow level will fall to about 6,000 feet by Monday, "with possible significant amounts above 7,000 feet," forecasters said.
Stormy conditions are expected to clear out by late Tuesday, with temperatures again climbing by 5 to 10 degrees, according to the NWS.
