Man with blue umbrella walking across the street in the rain in Silver Lake

Southern California is in for several days of intermittent rain to close out 2022 beginning Tuesday, forecasters said today.

Current forecasts call for rain to begin falling in Los Angeles and Orange County on Tuesday afternoon, increasing late Tuesday and early Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

The Eastsider is a subscriber to City News Service, the country's largest regional news service covering Southern California. CNS reporters and editors staff provide news coverage 24 hours a day.

