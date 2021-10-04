After days of above-normal heat, a low-pressure system moved into the Los Angeles area today, bringing driving rain to some areas along with booming thunder and lightning strikes that prompted the closure of beaches in Los Angeles and Orange counties.
The National Weather Service initially warned of a band of storms moving over the ocean toward Catalina Island. But by late afternoon, clouds darkened the skies over much of the Southland.
Update at 10 pm: The National Weather Service said 959 lightning strikes have been detected over Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties and coastal waters as of 8 pm. Hail up to a half inch in size has been reported.
Storms began dropping heavy rain near the Los Angeles/Long Beach port complex, spreading inland.
The storm carried with it thunder and lightning that first prompted beach-closure warnings in parts of Orange County. Los Angeles County lifeguards closed all beaches from San Pedro to Malibu, along with Catalina Island, around 4:30 p.m. due to the weather.
The lightning storm prompted a warning from county fire officials for residents to find shelter and remain indoors until the aerial light show subsided.
Lightning strikes also prompted a roughly 30-minute delay in the start of the Monday Night Football game between the Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
"A cooling trend is expected today (Monday) through Thursday, with an increase in night through morning low clouds," according to the NWS. "A frontal system may bring rain to the entire area by Thursday night and Friday. Dry weather is expected for the weekend."
