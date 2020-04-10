Weathering the storm and coronavirus

Umbrellas and masks were common sights on Whittier Boulevard in East L.A. on a rainy Thursday afternoon.

 Photo by Jesus Sanchez

With today marking six straight days of measurable precipitation, Downtown Los Angeles has broken its previous April record of five consecutive days, set in 1983, according to the National Weather Service.

The 2.96 inches of measurable precipitation downtown over the last five days far exceeds the average precipitation for an entire April, of nine- tenths of an inch, the NWS reported.

The weather service says several more records were set during this week's storm, including record rains Friday at airports in Burbank, Lancaster, Palmdale and Long Beach. Earlier in the week, rainfall records were established in downtown L.A., Woodland Hills and at UCLA.

Record-low temperatures were also recorded Friday at several airport locations, including LAX, Burbank, Lancaster, Palmdale and Long Beach, as well as new lows in Woodland Hills and at UCLA.

In addition, the NWS says that the up-to-12 inches of snowfall at the Mt. Wilson Observatory during a 24-hour period ending at 7 a.m. Friday, is the highest single one-day April snowfall in at the site since 10 inches fell on the 11th in 1967.

"Travel could be very difficult across the higher elevation roads, including portions of Highways 2 and 39. Although unlikely, there is a chance for snow-related impacts to the Grapevine on Interstate 5," according to an NWS statement. ``If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The slow-moving storm should move east out of the Southland this afternoon and evening , having doused the region since Sunday.

Saturday is expected to be sunny across Los Angeles County, with temperatures in the 60s and even into the 70s in some areas.

