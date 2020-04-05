Silver Lake Sunset Junction rain shots jesus sanchez 3-4-2020 4-39-55 PM.JPG
Photo by Jesus Sanchez

A storm is moving in from the north that will shower the Southland with days of rain and mountain snow, forecasters said today.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a 50% chance of rain Sunday throughout most of Los Angeles County, with a possibility of snow in the mountains above 6,000 feet.

The county might also hear thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday.

The major part of the storm is predicted to last through Tuesday, with lingering showers possible through Thursday.

The NWS said the region is on track for "significant and unseasonable amounts of (rain) over the next few days. In fact, there is the potential for many areas to receive rainfall far exceeding what we normally see for the entire month of April, including downtown L.A. where the normal April rainfall is 0.91 inch."

The entire system is expected to be gone by Friday.

