Light rain is expected in the Southland today, and there's a chance of thunderstorms tonight, according to the National Weather Service.
Today's precipitation will be followed by light rain Saturday, according to the NWS. And another light storm out of the north is expected Monday.
Forecasters predicted less than .10 of an inch of rain Friday, although between a quarter and a half-inch are possible in a thunderstorm.
"Sometimes, light is good," said NWS meteorologist Rich Thompson, adding he sees no chance of mudslides or debris flows, even over areas previously denuded by wildfires.
The NWS forecast mostly cloudy skies in L.A. county but showers at Mount Wilson and in the Antelope Valley and highs of 48 degrees on Mount Wilson; 60 in Avalon; 65 in Palmdale, Lancaster and Saugus; 66 in Downtown L.A., Long Beach and Pasadena; 67 in San Gabriel and Burbank; and 68 in Woodland Hills. Similar temperatures under mostly cloudy skies will prevail through Monday, followed by at least three sunny days amid higher temperatures.
Partly cloudy skies were forecast in Orange County Friday, along with highs of 46 on Santiago Peak; 54 on Ortega Highway at 2-thousand-600 feet; 60 at Fremont Canyon and Laguna Beach; 61 in San Clemente and at Trabuco Canyon; 63 in Newport Beach; 64 in Yorba Linda; 65 in Anaheim; and 66 in Irvine. Cloudy skies and similar temperatures will prevail through Monday before a warming trend and at least three days of sunny weather.
