Light rain could fall in parts of the L.A. area tonight, the result of a relatively weak low-pressure system that is expected to move out of the area by Friday afternoon.
The rain is not expected to be significant, with the National Weather Service forecasting less than a quarter-inch of precipitation before the storm moves out Friday. In the mountains, as much as 2 inches of snow is possible at elevations above 6,000 feet.
But the wet weather won't last long. Forecasters said "most areas will be dry after sunrise Friday."
"A couple exceptions could be eastern L.A. County, which may still be on the back side of the main rain band in the morning, and the north-facing mountain slopes near the Kern County line, including Interstate 5 through the Grapevine, which could see upslope showers continuing until about noon," according to the NWS.
The Grapevine is not expected to see any accumulating snow that would impact motorists.
The sun should be shining again across most of the region by mid- to late-morning Friday. The Antelope Valley and Interstate 5 corridor could be impacted by high winds until Friday night.
By Saturday, however, the region will see a significant increase in temperatures as moderate Santa Ana winds buffet the area.
"The bigger story will be the temperatures, which will be warming up slightly Saturday but much more so Sunday, with highs in the 80s to lower 90s," according to the NWS. "Records are pretty high Sunday, but a few could fall."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.