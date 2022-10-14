storm clouds viewed from east la

Rain clouds sweep across the LA Basis as viewed from East LA in October 2021. 

Cloudy and wet weather is expected to impact much of the Southland Saturday, with forecasters warning of possible showers and storms that could ruin some weekend plans.

"If planning outdoor activities across Los Angeles and Ventura counties between (Friday night) and Saturday night plan accordingly for contingencies," the National Weather Service warned, noting the possibility of clouds, lightning and thunder.

Sign Up for the Daily Digest

Join the more than 5,000 other Eastsiders who receive our daily newsletter. Delivered weekday mornings.

The Eastsider is a subscriber to City News Service, the country's largest regional news service covering Southern California. CNS reporters and editors staff provide news coverage 24 hours a day.

Recommended for you

Load comments