What's been described as the strongest storm of the season soaked Los Angeles this morning, flooding streets, knocking out power and turning the ordinarily placid L.A. River into a muddy torrent.
According to the National Weather Service, as of about 2:15 pm, rainfall totals ranged from 3.85 inches in far north Eagle Rock to 2.24 inches near Elysian Park and 2.70 inches in East Hollywood.
By early afternoon, more than 2 inches of rain had fallen in Downtown Los Angeles, more than doubling the record for the date set in 1888, according to the weather service.
Power outages were also reported throughout the area. By mid-morning, customers were reporting outages in an array of areas covered by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, including El Sereno and Highland Park.
And more rain is coming. A second heavier band of rain is expected this afternoon before skies start to clear late this afternoon and evening.
Wednesday is expected to be dry, but another albeit weak storm is forecast for Thursday.
City News Service contributed to this story
