Man stands on the bank of L.A. River as water surges under Fletcher Drive bridge

Freeways flooded, the power went out for thousands and it was darn cold today as a historic winter storm lashed the Los Angeles area with heavy rain, snow and high winds.

Rainfall was expected to continue falling Saturday night before slight clearing Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service, which called the storm one of then strongest ever to hit Southern California.

Water surrounds a golf course putting green and flag at Los Feliz 3-Par Golf Course

Putting greens at the Los Feliz 3-Par Golf Course  were turned into islands as rainwater flooded the Atwater Village course. 
Snow-capped mountains as seen from Highland Park

