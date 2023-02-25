Freeways flooded, the power went out for thousands and it was darn cold today as a historic winter storm lashed the Los Angeles area with heavy rain, snow and high winds.
Rainfall was expected to continue falling Saturday night before slight clearing Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service, which called the storm one of then strongest ever to hit Southern California.
It poured all day and all night Friday and continued raining throughout much of the day with 5-8 inches of rain across the valleys and almost 12 inches in some lower mountain locations.
Rainfall in the past 24 hours as of 5 pm
- Eagle Rock Reservoir: 4.65 inches
- Elysian Heights: 2.98 inches
- L.A. City College: 3.48 inches
- Silver Lake: 4.14 inches
Several freeway and road closures were ongoing today, including:
- The northbound 5 Freeway between Fletcher Drive to Glendale Boulevard
- The Los Feliz Boulevard entrance to Griffith Park was close
- North of Burbank, all traffic was being diverted to the carpool lane on the northbound 5 Freeway due to the three right lanes being flooded
Los Angeles County lifeguards temporarily closed all beaches this afternoon after lightning strikes were detected near the coast in Santa Monica and Redondo Beach. That order was given shortly after Santa Monica police reported a lightning strike at 12:50 p.m. and urged people on the pier, beach, or in the ocean to seek shelter until the storm passed.
County officials announced at about 3:30 p.m. that the beaches could re-open.
In North Hollywood, flooding trapped at least five vehicles on Vineland Avenue next to Hollywood/Burbank Airport. Drivers were able to get out safely and airport operations were not disrupted yet, but flooding was near the runway, ABC7 reported.
Firefighters hoisted two homeless man to safety who were stranded on separate areas of dry land amid deep water in Hansen Dam, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey said.
Swiftwater rescue specialists hoisted a storm victim to safety near the Jet Propulsion Laboratory around 9:45 a.m. Saturday.
Thousands of Southland residents were without power. Both the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and Southern California Edison were reporting multiple large outages that began Friday.
The L.A. Department of Water and Power said that power had been restored to 52,000 customers as of 10 am but service was still out for 66,500 customers.
DWP outages Saturday included one in East Hollywood affecting over 2,300 customers and one in Los Feliz affecting over 1,000 customers. Smaller outages were reported in Boyle Heights, Glassell Park, Lincoln Heights and Mount Washington
"Our power went out around 10 pm in the hills above Glassell Park," a resident told The Eastsider in an Instagram message. "We have a heat pump so that meant we also had no heat. It did not return until 12 hours later."
Power also went out at about the same time in neighboring Cypress Park, said another resident. "It’s now 2 pm the next day, still waiting."
The utility estimated that power would be restored Saturday evening or Saturday night in many of those areas, but said some customers might not get their electricity back until Sunday.
One Elysian Heights resident was told that it could be until Sunday afternoon when power would be restored.
Meanwhile, a blizzard warning -- the first issued in the area since 1989 -- remained in place until 4 p.m. Saturday in the Los Angeles mountains. Snow continued to fall at unusually low levels Saturday, as low as 1,000 feet in some areas.
Snow was reported in Santa Clarita and Stevenson Ranch.
Forecasters said that even when the precipitation begins to dissipate, a cold air mass will keep temperatures "much below normal through the weekend." Today's high in downtown Los Angeles was only expected to reach 52 degrees, with highs of 48 expected in Woodland Hills, 50 in Pasadena and just 45 in Santa Clarita. Temperatures are expected to rise a few degrees Sunday and Monday, but remain mostly in the 50s in most areas.
After a break that will feature partially clear skies most of Sunday, another storm is expected to bring rain and snow back to the area Sunday night and then off and on through Wednesday.
The rainy weather forced a series of closures and cancellations of events across the area. Knott's Berry Farm and Six Flags Magic Mountain were both closed Friday and Saturday. The Major League Soccer season-opening match Saturday at the Rose Bowl between the LA Galaxy and LAFC was postponed until July 4. A BikeLA Cruise & Connect ride scheduled for Saturday through Griffith Park was also scrubbed. And horse racing was canceled through the weekend at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia.
