Wilson High Seniors 2023 1200

Wilson High school seniors Jamie Quiñones (left) and Arizbel Gómez share a moment after it was announced Quiñones was named class of 2023 salutatorian and Gomez was named valedictorian. The announcement was made at the school’s College Signing Day rally. 

A rally at Woodrow Wilson High School in El Sereno could have been confused with the sort of festivities leading up to a big high school athletic event with balloons, cheerleaders and an enthusiastic crowd of students.

The rally’s stars were the 331 members of Wilson’s Class of 2023. One by one, each senior was called, and the name of the college, trade school or military service branch they would join after graduation was announced. Each announcement drew cheers, applause, high-fives and hugs.

Sign Up for the Daily Digest

Join the more than 5,000 other Eastsiders who receive our daily newsletter. Delivered weekday mornings.

Monica Rodriguez is a freelance writer. She has more than two decades of experience in daily journalism working for news publications in Pennsylvania and California. She is a product of Boyle Heights and continues to call the community home.

Recommended for you

Load comments