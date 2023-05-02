Energize your mornings with neighborhood buzz. Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter, and join over 9,000 inquisitive readers who rely on The Eastsider for the latest happenings. Stay informed, stay connected - try it now. Cancel anytime.
Wilson High school seniors Jamie Quiñones (left) and Arizbel Gómez share a moment after it was announced Quiñones was named class of 2023 salutatorian and Gomez was named valedictorian. The announcement was made at the school’s College Signing Day rally.
A rally at Woodrow Wilson High School in El Sereno could have been confused with the sort of festivities leading up to a big high school athletic event with balloons, cheerleaders and an enthusiastic crowd of students.
The rally’s stars were the 331 members of Wilson’s Class of 2023. One by one, each senior was called, and the name of the college, trade school or military service branch they would join after graduation was announced. Each announcement drew cheers, applause, high-fives and hugs.
“I’m here to celebrate your success,” Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said. “I cannot wait to celebrate you on graduation day.”
After the rally, students were treated to a celebration made possible with the help of Reach Higher, an organization founded by former first lady Michelle Obama and now part of Common App. This is the first celebration the group organized on a high school campus, said Stephanie Owens, executive director of Reach Higher and vice president of student success at Common App.
“Happy College Signing Day, Wilson Mules!” Obama said as a video message began.
“I want you to know that whether you’re staying near home and going to East LA College or moving to another part of the state or across the country to go to school, whether you’re enlisting in the armed forces or starting your career, I am so, so incredibly proud of you. Just remember that there are no wrong ways to map out your future,” Obama said.
She said the seniors have been through a great deal during four years of high school, including the pandemic and the recent loss of a classmate. Obama was referring to Xavier Daniel Chavarin, 17, a Wilson senior who died in March after being stabbed in front of a Valley Boulevard eatery while waiting for his mom to pick him up after school.
Before the rally concluded, Principal Gregorio Verbera announced Arizbel Gomez, 18, of El Sereno, would be the class valedictorian. She would like to attend Stanford University but may opt to attend USC. Gomez, who plans on major in bioengineering, said the event was a special moment.
“It’s giving us hope for the future. Throughout high school, students have doubts,” she said, adding the event “really emphasized we were able to achieve our goals.”
Monica Rodriguez is a freelance writer. She has more than two decades of experience in daily journalism working for news publications in Pennsylvania and California. She is a product of Boyle Heights and continues to call the community home.
